18674 Caminito Cantilena #237

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Pristine 2Br/2Ba Rancho Bernardo Updated Condo - Pristine 2 master suite/2 bathroom Rancho Bernardo condo that has been updated. Beautiful cherry laminate flooring with brand new carpet carpet in bedrooms. Updated bright efficient kitchen with all appliances included with refrigerator. Spacious living room with fireplace and lots of windows. Central heating/AC. Large dual master suites each with walk in closet and master bathrooms. Master bathrooms have wide sinks with lots of counter space. Unit has patio with additional storage room. Washer/dryer hookups in unit your convenience. Terrific HOA gated community with HOA maintained grounds and community pool/spa. Detached single car garage. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Tenant must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.



No Pets Allowed



