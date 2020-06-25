All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
18674 Caminito Cantilena #237
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

18674 Caminito Cantilena #237

18674 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

18674 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Pristine 2Br/2Ba Rancho Bernardo Updated Condo - Pristine 2 master suite/2 bathroom Rancho Bernardo condo that has been updated. Beautiful cherry laminate flooring with brand new carpet carpet in bedrooms. Updated bright efficient kitchen with all appliances included with refrigerator. Spacious living room with fireplace and lots of windows. Central heating/AC. Large dual master suites each with walk in closet and master bathrooms. Master bathrooms have wide sinks with lots of counter space. Unit has patio with additional storage room. Washer/dryer hookups in unit your convenience. Terrific HOA gated community with HOA maintained grounds and community pool/spa. Detached single car garage. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Tenant must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

