Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

18563-401 Caminito Pasadero Available 11/01/19 Rancho Bernardo, 18563 Caminito Pasadero #401-Gated Complex with Tons of Amenities! - Upper corner unit with vaulted ceilings and 1 car garage with opener., ceramic tile floors in entry, dining room, kitchen and both bathrooms. Ceiling fan in dining room. Master bedroom has his and hers closets. The community offers a refreshing pool and soothing spa and lots of other amenities.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE3557618)