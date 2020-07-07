All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

18563-401 Caminito Pasadero

18563 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Location

18563 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
18563-401 Caminito Pasadero Available 11/01/19 Rancho Bernardo, 18563 Caminito Pasadero #401-Gated Complex with Tons of Amenities! - Upper corner unit with vaulted ceilings and 1 car garage with opener., ceramic tile floors in entry, dining room, kitchen and both bathrooms. Ceiling fan in dining room. Master bedroom has his and hers closets. The community offers a refreshing pool and soothing spa and lots of other amenities.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE3557618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18563-401 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18563-401 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
Yes, 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero is pet friendly.
Does 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18563-401 Caminito Pasadero has units with dishwashers.

