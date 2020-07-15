All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:10 AM

1855 Diamond St

1855 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Imagine enjoying your morning coffee on the balcony of your top-floor condo overlooking a rare tropical lagoon. Stroll around this sanctuary of wildlife, and say hello to the security guard as you fetch your car from covered parking. Or walk instead: 3 minutes to Starbucks, Vons, restaurants, shops; 6 minutes to Trader Joes and all the buzz of Garnet Avenue; 15 minutes (1 mile) to the shore of Pacific Beach or Mission Bay.

Return home and open your door to the natural light from clerestory windows on vaulted ceilings. The interior was totally refurbished in 2019, including new stainless steel appliances, maple cabinetry, berber carpeting, countertops/sinks, lighting/plumbing fixtures, curtains/blackout blinds, mirrored closet doors, and security door. (The refrigerator and dishwasher are Energy Star-rated. The dishwasher, toilet, and shower are low-flow/water efficient.) All utilities except electricity and cable are included.

The unit is part of the Plaza Condominium complex, a 500-unit gated community featuring tennis courts, a fully-equipped gym, sauna, pools, jacuzzis, barbecues, etc. There are some temporary restrictions on these ammenities due to COVID-19. In the condo and in the complex, smoking (tobacco, cannabis, etc.) is not allowed. Pets are allowed, but restricted to caged birds and service/emotional support animals. After-hours noise rules are enforced to maintain serenity for all.

The rent is $1,850 per month with an annual lease and a $1,850 security deposit. Guaranteed no rent increase for the second year if the lease is renewed as an annual lease. Call Tom Bannister at (240) 281-5289.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

