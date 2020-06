Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

this 3 bed, 2 bath home has a large living room with a fireplace. Kitchen boasts wood laminate, tile counters and all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher). Dining area has slider access to fenced back yard that features a covered patio and dog run. Both yards are fenced and low maintenance. 2 car garage (has storage cabinets and W/D inc) and driveway will make parking a breeze.