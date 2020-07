Amenities

SPECTACULAR Chic New Modern Home Available for rent January 2020. Designer Hardwood Floors throughout. Carpeted rooms. Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans in every room, Elegant Chandelier, custom design paved yard, perfect for entertaining. Easy access to 5 Freeway, and very short 2 miles to Imperial Beach. This 3 bedroom 2 Full bath home features a Open Great Room Style of Living on the Entry Floor while allowing for plenty of Privacy !