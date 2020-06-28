All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

17585 Drayton Hall Way

17585 Drayton Hall Way · No Longer Available
Location

17585 Drayton Hall Way, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) Rental Home with Panoramic Views! - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 3/25/20-8/31/20.

Enjoy a trip to San Diego and stay in this fully furnished home located in the Rancho Bernardo area of San Diego. Available Summer 2020 with a thirty night minimum stay required.This three bedroom, two bath home has everything you need for your stay in Rancho Bernardo. The home features a spacious kitchen and living room area equipped with everything you need to whip up a meal or to relax at the end of the day watching a movie and lounging on the comfortable couch. The home also includes a formal dining space and seating area when you enter the home.

The master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings with great natural light from a sliding door that gives way to the side yard. The room is equipped with a king size bed, multiple closets and an ensuite bathroom. The luxurious ensuite bathroom is beautifully tiled with a dual vanity, large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. Guest bedroom #2 includes a queen size bed with a sliding glass door entry to the backyard, and guest bedroom #3 includes two twin size beds. The guest bedrooms share a bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The home is equipped with air conditioning.

The private backyard features a spacious patio, seating areas, surrounded by mature and manicured landscaping. The home has amazing views of the Rancho Bernardo community and the mountains to the east from the the back yard and rear facing windows of the home. The backyard is also equipped with a gas BBQ available for guests use during their stay. Guests will have access to community amenities including tennis courts, two pickleball courts, pool, and spa. The amenities are within walking distance of the home. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). A laundry closet includes a washer and dryer. The home is fully furnished and equipped with everything you'll need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. No smoking. No pets allowed.

This home is in close proximity to community parks, grocery stores, shops and more! Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 & 78 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego favorites such as area beaches, shopping, wineries, restaurants and destinations like the San Diego Wild Animal Park, Del Mar Race Track, Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing information deemed reliable but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and renter should confirm all property details and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17585 Drayton Hall Way have any available units?
17585 Drayton Hall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17585 Drayton Hall Way have?
Some of 17585 Drayton Hall Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17585 Drayton Hall Way currently offering any rent specials?
17585 Drayton Hall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17585 Drayton Hall Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17585 Drayton Hall Way is pet friendly.
Does 17585 Drayton Hall Way offer parking?
Yes, 17585 Drayton Hall Way offers parking.
Does 17585 Drayton Hall Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17585 Drayton Hall Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17585 Drayton Hall Way have a pool?
Yes, 17585 Drayton Hall Way has a pool.
Does 17585 Drayton Hall Way have accessible units?
No, 17585 Drayton Hall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17585 Drayton Hall Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17585 Drayton Hall Way does not have units with dishwashers.
