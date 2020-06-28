17585 Drayton Hall Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Rancho Bernardo (San Diego) Rental Home with Panoramic Views! - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 3/25/20-8/31/20.



Enjoy a trip to San Diego and stay in this fully furnished home located in the Rancho Bernardo area of San Diego. Available Summer 2020 with a thirty night minimum stay required.This three bedroom, two bath home has everything you need for your stay in Rancho Bernardo. The home features a spacious kitchen and living room area equipped with everything you need to whip up a meal or to relax at the end of the day watching a movie and lounging on the comfortable couch. The home also includes a formal dining space and seating area when you enter the home.



The master bedroom suite features vaulted ceilings with great natural light from a sliding door that gives way to the side yard. The room is equipped with a king size bed, multiple closets and an ensuite bathroom. The luxurious ensuite bathroom is beautifully tiled with a dual vanity, large soaking tub and a glass enclosed walk-in shower. Guest bedroom #2 includes a queen size bed with a sliding glass door entry to the backyard, and guest bedroom #3 includes two twin size beds. The guest bedrooms share a bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The home is equipped with air conditioning.



The private backyard features a spacious patio, seating areas, surrounded by mature and manicured landscaping. The home has amazing views of the Rancho Bernardo community and the mountains to the east from the the back yard and rear facing windows of the home. The backyard is also equipped with a gas BBQ available for guests use during their stay. Guests will have access to community amenities including tennis courts, two pickleball courts, pool, and spa. The amenities are within walking distance of the home. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). A laundry closet includes a washer and dryer. The home is fully furnished and equipped with everything you'll need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. No smoking. No pets allowed.



This home is in close proximity to community parks, grocery stores, shops and more! Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 & 78 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego favorites such as area beaches, shopping, wineries, restaurants and destinations like the San Diego Wild Animal Park, Del Mar Race Track, Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing information deemed reliable but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and renter should confirm all property details and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



