Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17539 Fairlie Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17539 Fairlie Rd

17539 Fairlie Road · No Longer Available
Location

17539 Fairlie Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Playmor Bernardo with REMODELED kitchen and baths! Available NOW!* - Playmor Bernardo with REMODELED kitchen and baths!
REMODELED: New contemporary flooring and fixtures throughout, owner has installed a new kitchen and new cabinets, counters sinks and faucets in all three bathrooms! Doesn't get much better than this one. Spacious living room with fireplace and formal dining area. Master suite has his-and-hers closets with mirrored wardrobe doors and a sliding glass door leading to the balcony. Indoor laundry room. One car garage plus reserved parking space, too! Other amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, tennis, and playground. Water and trash included. Small/medium pet under 30 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

To schedule a showing, please go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4577896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17539 Fairlie Rd have any available units?
17539 Fairlie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17539 Fairlie Rd have?
Some of 17539 Fairlie Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17539 Fairlie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
17539 Fairlie Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17539 Fairlie Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 17539 Fairlie Rd is pet friendly.
Does 17539 Fairlie Rd offer parking?
Yes, 17539 Fairlie Rd does offer parking.
Does 17539 Fairlie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17539 Fairlie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17539 Fairlie Rd have a pool?
Yes, 17539 Fairlie Rd has a pool.
Does 17539 Fairlie Rd have accessible units?
No, 17539 Fairlie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 17539 Fairlie Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17539 Fairlie Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
