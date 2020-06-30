All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

17237 Caminito Canasto

17237 Caminito Canasto · No Longer Available
Location

17237 Caminito Canasto, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
17237 Caminito Canasto Available 11/20/19 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Rare Rancho Bernardo Townhome*** - In the heart of Rancho Bernardo, this two-story townhome is located just minutes away from shopping and easy freeway access. Hard surface flooring downstairs, new bathrooms and recessed lighting, make this place a must-see. Light and bright interior with updated windows throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen recently upgraded new granite counters with stainless sink, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer included. The home is equipped with solar. Residents enjoy privileges to the Westwood Club including swimming, tennis, basketball, playground, and many organized activities such as movie nights. Small pet is negotiable with additional deposit.

Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE5273052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17237 Caminito Canasto have any available units?
17237 Caminito Canasto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17237 Caminito Canasto have?
Some of 17237 Caminito Canasto's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17237 Caminito Canasto currently offering any rent specials?
17237 Caminito Canasto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17237 Caminito Canasto pet-friendly?
Yes, 17237 Caminito Canasto is pet friendly.
Does 17237 Caminito Canasto offer parking?
No, 17237 Caminito Canasto does not offer parking.
Does 17237 Caminito Canasto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17237 Caminito Canasto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17237 Caminito Canasto have a pool?
No, 17237 Caminito Canasto does not have a pool.
Does 17237 Caminito Canasto have accessible units?
No, 17237 Caminito Canasto does not have accessible units.
Does 17237 Caminito Canasto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17237 Caminito Canasto has units with dishwashers.

