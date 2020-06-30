Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

17237 Caminito Canasto Available 11/20/19 ***NEW LISTING: 3 Bed/ 3 Bath Rare Rancho Bernardo Townhome*** - In the heart of Rancho Bernardo, this two-story townhome is located just minutes away from shopping and easy freeway access. Hard surface flooring downstairs, new bathrooms and recessed lighting, make this place a must-see. Light and bright interior with updated windows throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen recently upgraded new granite counters with stainless sink, stainless steel stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer included. The home is equipped with solar. Residents enjoy privileges to the Westwood Club including swimming, tennis, basketball, playground, and many organized activities such as movie nights. Small pet is negotiable with additional deposit.



Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High.



