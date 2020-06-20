All apartments in San Diego
17141 West Bernardo Dr #105

17141 West Bernardo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17141 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 Available 04/17/20 ***AVAILABLE NOW:Upgraded 2 Bed/ 1 Bath 1st floor condo in Waterbridge!*** - Super clean, all-new paint and newer carpet in bedrooms -- in this tastefully upgraded, first floor unit in popular Waterbridge! Recessed lighting in every room, custom tile floors make for easy maintenance and a crisp, clean feel in the living areas. You'll love to cook in the modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bedrooms are generously sized with upgraded, mirrored closet doors and brand new carpet, too! Custom paint in neutral, warm tones add to the contemporary look. This definitely doesn't feel like a rental property -- if you're interested in Waterbridge this unit is a MUST SEE! Washer & dryer included. Water & Trash included. Community amenities include pool/spa with clubhouse, workout room and playground area. Available for immediate move-in.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE3480509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 have any available units?
17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 have?
Some of 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 currently offering any rent specials?
17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 pet-friendly?
No, 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 offer parking?
Yes, 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 offers parking.
Does 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 have a pool?
Yes, 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 has a pool.
Does 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 have accessible units?
No, 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17141 West Bernardo Dr #105 does not have units with dishwashers.

