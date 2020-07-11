17121 Botero Dr.

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Remodeled Westwood Single Level Home*** - Rare Find! Complete Remodel Single-level and spacious, this Westwood home is walking distance to Westwood Elementary. Enjoy this home with its updated kitchen (Brand New Appliances) and bathrooms. Spacious backyard for entertaining. Residents enjoy privileges to the Westwood Club including swimming, tennis, basketball, playground, and many organized activities such as movie nights. Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle and Rancho Bernardo High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



