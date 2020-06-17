All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1647 9th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1647 9th Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

1647 9th Ave.

1647 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Cortez
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1647 9th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

elevator
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
Recently constructed in 2015 this luxury unit is perfect for the person who appreciates fine things and wants a superior location. It is being rented furnished. Located on 9th Ave at the top of Cortez Hill, this sophisticated unit has an incredibly large Bedroom with AMPLE closet space and walk in, finished storage area for all of your items. This is NOT an IMPERSONAL large mega complex, with 5 minute elevator rides and carbon copy units, this is a custom built multi-milion $ home. Live in Style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 9th Ave. have any available units?
1647 9th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1647 9th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1647 9th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 9th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1647 9th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1647 9th Ave. offer parking?
No, 1647 9th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1647 9th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 9th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 9th Ave. have a pool?
No, 1647 9th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1647 9th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1647 9th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 9th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 9th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 9th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 9th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University