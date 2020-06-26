Amenities

1643 Gregory Street Available 07/19/19 Fully Remodeled South Park Home Available Now!

Detached 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great South Park Neighborhood with approx. 1036 sq. ft. This gorgeous home, built in 1952, has had an extensive remodel and numerous features and amenities such as gorgeous original wood floors that have been beautifully restored, spacious bedrooms, decorator paint and window treatments, new carpeting in the master bedroom and a wonderful, fenced-in back yard perfect for entertaining. Additional features include large closets with tons of storage, lots of windows making it light and bright, private carport area with space for several cars, stacking washer/dryer is provided. This stunning home is within biking distance to Balboa Park and nearby numerous walking and biking trails, with upscale shopping, parks, eateries and entertainment. Close to the 15 and the 94 for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful area beaches. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.



