San Diego, CA
1643 Gregory Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1643 Gregory Street

1643 Gregory Street · No Longer Available
Location

1643 Gregory Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1643 Gregory Street Available 07/19/19 Fully Remodeled South Park Home Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
https://showmojo.com/l/771e025024/1643-gregory-street-san-diego-ca-92102-1633
Or call 858-239-0600

Detached 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great South Park Neighborhood with approx. 1036 sq. ft. This gorgeous home, built in 1952, has had an extensive remodel and numerous features and amenities such as gorgeous original wood floors that have been beautifully restored, spacious bedrooms, decorator paint and window treatments, new carpeting in the master bedroom and a wonderful, fenced-in back yard perfect for entertaining. Additional features include large closets with tons of storage, lots of windows making it light and bright, private carport area with space for several cars, stacking washer/dryer is provided. This stunning home is within biking distance to Balboa Park and nearby numerous walking and biking trails, with upscale shopping, parks, eateries and entertainment. Close to the 15 and the 94 for an easy commute and just minutes to the beautiful area beaches. Small pets considered with prior approval from the owner and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.

Cal- DRE# 01859951

(RLNE3290349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Gregory Street have any available units?
1643 Gregory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1643 Gregory Street have?
Some of 1643 Gregory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1643 Gregory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Gregory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Gregory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1643 Gregory Street is pet friendly.
Does 1643 Gregory Street offer parking?
Yes, 1643 Gregory Street offers parking.
Does 1643 Gregory Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1643 Gregory Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Gregory Street have a pool?
No, 1643 Gregory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Gregory Street have accessible units?
No, 1643 Gregory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Gregory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 Gregory Street does not have units with dishwashers.
