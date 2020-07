Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Month to Month and short term options. Perfect for people new to the area or requiring a short term solution. Amazing and rare detached home in Downtown San Diego. Live the dream without the hassles of elevators, long hallways and noisy neighbors. Situated in a quiet part of downtown. Fully furnished. Must see to appreciated. Four Rental Options. 1. Month to Month (leave with 30 days notice) $4800/mo 2. 3 month lease with possible renewal $4000/mo 3. 6 month lease $3800/mo 4. 12 month lease $3200