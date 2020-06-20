All apartments in San Diego
16304 Avenida Nobleza
16304 Avenida Nobleza

16304 Avenida Nobleza · (619) 832-0721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16304 Avenida Nobleza, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16304 Avenida Nobleza · Avail. Jul 7

$3,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
16304 Avenida Nobleza Available 07/07/20 Sophisticated, Remodeled House in Rancho Bernardo!!! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

Welcome home to luxury! Enter into this stunning home with beautiful tile and custom painted walls.There are multiple levels to the first floor as you walk through the dining and living room. Your living room opens up into the gorgeous kitchen. All appliances are included. The kitchen also features granite counter tops and very clean cabinets.Next to the kitchen, you will have the dining room, installed with wonderful wood flooring.

Upstairs you will find the inviting master bedroom suite. This spacious room features carpet, faux wood blinds and a remodeled bathroom. The bathroom suite features a dual vanity complete with custom countertop, custom cabinets and newer faucets. There's a separate water closet and walk in closet in this room. The master bathroom comes complete with a soothing spa bathtub and separate shower stall.

Enjoy a full sized washer and dryer in your two car garage. There is also plenty of storage space as well!

The desirable community of Bernardo Heights features a state of the art community center complete with swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness center, outdoor picnic/BBQ areas and meeting rooms available for use by members.
Members are required to pay $10 per member for an identification card.

Renter's insurance is required.

(RLNE2670102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16304 Avenida Nobleza have any available units?
16304 Avenida Nobleza has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16304 Avenida Nobleza have?
Some of 16304 Avenida Nobleza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16304 Avenida Nobleza currently offering any rent specials?
16304 Avenida Nobleza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16304 Avenida Nobleza pet-friendly?
Yes, 16304 Avenida Nobleza is pet friendly.
Does 16304 Avenida Nobleza offer parking?
Yes, 16304 Avenida Nobleza does offer parking.
Does 16304 Avenida Nobleza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16304 Avenida Nobleza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16304 Avenida Nobleza have a pool?
Yes, 16304 Avenida Nobleza has a pool.
Does 16304 Avenida Nobleza have accessible units?
No, 16304 Avenida Nobleza does not have accessible units.
Does 16304 Avenida Nobleza have units with dishwashers?
No, 16304 Avenida Nobleza does not have units with dishwashers.
