16304 Avenida Nobleza Available 07/07/20 Sophisticated, Remodeled House in Rancho Bernardo!!! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



Welcome home to luxury! Enter into this stunning home with beautiful tile and custom painted walls.There are multiple levels to the first floor as you walk through the dining and living room. Your living room opens up into the gorgeous kitchen. All appliances are included. The kitchen also features granite counter tops and very clean cabinets.Next to the kitchen, you will have the dining room, installed with wonderful wood flooring.



Upstairs you will find the inviting master bedroom suite. This spacious room features carpet, faux wood blinds and a remodeled bathroom. The bathroom suite features a dual vanity complete with custom countertop, custom cabinets and newer faucets. There's a separate water closet and walk in closet in this room. The master bathroom comes complete with a soothing spa bathtub and separate shower stall.



Enjoy a full sized washer and dryer in your two car garage. There is also plenty of storage space as well!



The desirable community of Bernardo Heights features a state of the art community center complete with swimming pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness center, outdoor picnic/BBQ areas and meeting rooms available for use by members.

Members are required to pay $10 per member for an identification card.



Renter's insurance is required.



