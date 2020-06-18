16206 Macy Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Del Sur Modern Tri-Level Smart Home - Modern Tri-Level Smart Home in Del Sur.



This stunning solar-powered tri-level Smart Home located in the warm and welcoming Sur 33 community provides contemporary design, pampering with an indoor/outdoor living space, and an oversized balcony for memorable moments. The east-facing direction of this smart home invites tons of natural light into the living space. The Smart Home comes with a Google Nest security system and gorgeous wood flooring and cabinetry upgrades throughout the home. The private, entry-level ensuite is perfect for visitors or for transforming it into a beautiful home office. The spacious kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, a large center island/breakfast bar, tons of storage space, and brand new stainless steel appliances (Moen, GE, Whirlpool). The master bedroom offers a retreat with spa-inspired ensuite featuring two sinks, deep soaking tub, large

walk-in shower, and two closets. This smart home is a desirable corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac, with one of the largest yards in the community! The yard is powered by solar lights and turf for zero maintenance ensuring hassle-free usage. Furthermore, the

Smart Home features an attached 2-car garage plus a 2-car drive-way. Only a 5-minute walking distance to the top-rated Design 39 school (PUSD) and to the Del Sur Town Center (Target, Starbucks, and many restaurants and local shops). Private access to Del Sur's

11 gated solar-heated pools, 14 private parks, 18 miles of hiking trails, and recreation center.



1 small pet allowed.



