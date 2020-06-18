All apartments in San Diego
16206 Macy Ln.
16206 Macy Ln.

16206 Macy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16206 Macy Ln, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Del Sur Modern Tri-Level Smart Home - Modern Tri-Level Smart Home in Del Sur.

This stunning solar-powered tri-level Smart Home located in the warm and welcoming Sur 33 community provides contemporary design, pampering with an indoor/outdoor living space, and an oversized balcony for memorable moments. The east-facing direction of this smart home invites tons of natural light into the living space. The Smart Home comes with a Google Nest security system and gorgeous wood flooring and cabinetry upgrades throughout the home. The private, entry-level ensuite is perfect for visitors or for transforming it into a beautiful home office. The spacious kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, a large center island/breakfast bar, tons of storage space, and brand new stainless steel appliances (Moen, GE, Whirlpool). The master bedroom offers a retreat with spa-inspired ensuite featuring two sinks, deep soaking tub, large
walk-in shower, and two closets. This smart home is a desirable corner lot on a quiet cul-de-sac, with one of the largest yards in the community! The yard is powered by solar lights and turf for zero maintenance ensuring hassle-free usage. Furthermore, the
Smart Home features an attached 2-car garage plus a 2-car drive-way. Only a 5-minute walking distance to the top-rated Design 39 school (PUSD) and to the Del Sur Town Center (Target, Starbucks, and many restaurants and local shops). Private access to Del Sur's
11 gated solar-heated pools, 14 private parks, 18 miles of hiking trails, and recreation center.

Please call our office to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.
Arrow Real Estate

1 small pet allowed.

(RLNE5662045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16206 Macy Ln. have any available units?
16206 Macy Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16206 Macy Ln. have?
Some of 16206 Macy Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16206 Macy Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
16206 Macy Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16206 Macy Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16206 Macy Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 16206 Macy Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 16206 Macy Ln. offers parking.
Does 16206 Macy Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16206 Macy Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16206 Macy Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 16206 Macy Ln. has a pool.
Does 16206 Macy Ln. have accessible units?
No, 16206 Macy Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 16206 Macy Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16206 Macy Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

