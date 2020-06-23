All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3

16156 Avenida Venusto · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16156 Avenida Venusto, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 BR/2 1/2 BA home in gated Villa Venusto/Bernardo Heights - Immaculate, upgraded 3 bd, 2 1/2 ba, 1747 sq ft home in gated Villa Venusto/Bernardo Heights. Beautiful newly installed Waterproof Vinyl Plank flooring and new blinds. Open concept kitchen w/dinette area, formal dining room, lg living room with impressive newly renovated fireplace. Laundry room has gas or electric dryer hookups. Powder room downstairs. Large master suite upstairs with dual closets, ceiling fan and small patio. Master ba has dual sinks, lots of cabinetry, separate shower and soaking tub. Attached 2 car garage with storage galore. Fully enclosed back yard w/ low maintenance patio. Resort-like Bernardo Heights Community Center a short distance away. Poway Schools - Highland Ranch Elementary, RB Middle and High Schools.
Contact SUSAN MILLER/PM, at 858.945.2360, to arrange a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4607163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 have any available units?
16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 have?
Some of 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16156 Avenida Venusto Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University