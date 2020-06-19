All apartments in San Diego
1608 India Street Unit 501
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1608 India Street Unit 501

1608 India Street · (619) 607-1749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1608 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1608 India Street Unit 501 · Avail. now

$3,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bella Via Condos in Little Italy San Diego is a six story mid-rise complex with 48 residences that is located in the heart of Little Italy. - You must see this desirable Bella Via unit located in the best locations in Little Italy. This well-appointed home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining.

This corner unit offers outstanding 270 degree views of San Diego bay and city skyline.

Amenities include a gourmet kitchen, with stainless appliances, solid granite slab counters, maple hardwood flooring, custom window treatments, designer paint. Private balcony and floor to ceiling windows for optimal natural light and views.

Steps away from some of San Diego's best restaurants, entertainment and shopping. This is a must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 India Street Unit 501 have any available units?
1608 India Street Unit 501 has a unit available for $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 India Street Unit 501 have?
Some of 1608 India Street Unit 501's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 India Street Unit 501 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 India Street Unit 501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 India Street Unit 501 pet-friendly?
No, 1608 India Street Unit 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1608 India Street Unit 501 offer parking?
No, 1608 India Street Unit 501 does not offer parking.
Does 1608 India Street Unit 501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 India Street Unit 501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 India Street Unit 501 have a pool?
No, 1608 India Street Unit 501 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 India Street Unit 501 have accessible units?
No, 1608 India Street Unit 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 India Street Unit 501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 India Street Unit 501 does not have units with dishwashers.
