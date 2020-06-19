1608 India Street Unit 501

Amenities

Bella Via Condos in Little Italy San Diego is a six story mid-rise complex with 48 residences that is located in the heart of Little Italy. - You must see this desirable Bella Via unit located in the best locations in Little Italy. This well-appointed home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining.



This corner unit offers outstanding 270 degree views of San Diego bay and city skyline.



Amenities include a gourmet kitchen, with stainless appliances, solid granite slab counters, maple hardwood flooring, custom window treatments, designer paint. Private balcony and floor to ceiling windows for optimal natural light and views.



Steps away from some of San Diego's best restaurants, entertainment and shopping. This is a must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770010)