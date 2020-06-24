All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16063 Veridian Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16063 Veridian Circle
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

16063 Veridian Circle

16063 Veridian Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16063 Veridian Circle, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhouse. NEWER CONSTRUCTION! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Unique opportunity to lease this beautiful townhouse located within the newly developed gated Triton Community in the 4S Ranch area. Built in 2018! This home features approximately 1306 SF of living space over two levels. Entry on ground level leads to attached 2 car garage and features a coat closet. The second level features an open living room, dining & kitchen featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space. Private patio off of living room. Master bedroom on top level features a walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ dual sinks and a spacious stall shower. Guest bedroom features attached full bathroom. Washer and dryer on top floor in hallway with cabinet linen storage space. Window coverings are installed and included!

Large community pool features spa, built in BBQ and fire pit area. Separate BBQ area and tot lot for kids located within the community.

Convenient shopping nearby in the Del Sur Town Center and the 4S Ranch Commons.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2725
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider one small pet

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M07UnyXmJNk

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- FLOORING: Hardwood floor, carpet
- PARKING: 2-car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- YARD: balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 2018
- WINDOW COVERINGS- These are not depicted in photos but they are installed and included with property

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE3937818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16063 Veridian Circle have any available units?
16063 Veridian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16063 Veridian Circle have?
Some of 16063 Veridian Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16063 Veridian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16063 Veridian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16063 Veridian Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16063 Veridian Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16063 Veridian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16063 Veridian Circle offers parking.
Does 16063 Veridian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16063 Veridian Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16063 Veridian Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16063 Veridian Circle has a pool.
Does 16063 Veridian Circle have accessible units?
No, 16063 Veridian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16063 Veridian Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16063 Veridian Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University