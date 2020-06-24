16063 Veridian Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhouse. NEWER CONSTRUCTION! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Unique opportunity to lease this beautiful townhouse located within the newly developed gated Triton Community in the 4S Ranch area. Built in 2018! This home features approximately 1306 SF of living space over two levels. Entry on ground level leads to attached 2 car garage and features a coat closet. The second level features an open living room, dining & kitchen featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features beautiful countertops and stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space. Private patio off of living room. Master bedroom on top level features a walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ dual sinks and a spacious stall shower. Guest bedroom features attached full bathroom. Washer and dryer on top floor in hallway with cabinet linen storage space. Window coverings are installed and included!



Large community pool features spa, built in BBQ and fire pit area. Separate BBQ area and tot lot for kids located within the community.



Convenient shopping nearby in the Del Sur Town Center and the 4S Ranch Commons.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2725

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider one small pet



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M07UnyXmJNk



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- FLOORING: Hardwood floor, carpet

- PARKING: 2-car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities

- YARD: balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 2018

- WINDOW COVERINGS- These are not depicted in photos but they are installed and included with property



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



