Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

15859 Babcock St

15859 Babcock Street · No Longer Available
Location

15859 Babcock Street, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
15859 Babcock St Available 08/10/19 Beautiful new townhome for rent in the Del Sur community! - Highly upgraded townhome for rent in Del Sur! Two story unit with open floor plan. Beautiful Espresso maple cabinets throughout, white granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Unit comes with all appliances including side by side washer/dryer. Community features 15 pools and parks that residents have full access to, and is located within a 2-5 miles radius of award winning schools. Available for move-in August 10th.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed.

(RLNE4190483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15859 Babcock St have any available units?
15859 Babcock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15859 Babcock St have?
Some of 15859 Babcock St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15859 Babcock St currently offering any rent specials?
15859 Babcock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15859 Babcock St pet-friendly?
No, 15859 Babcock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15859 Babcock St offer parking?
No, 15859 Babcock St does not offer parking.
Does 15859 Babcock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15859 Babcock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15859 Babcock St have a pool?
Yes, 15859 Babcock St has a pool.
Does 15859 Babcock St have accessible units?
No, 15859 Babcock St does not have accessible units.
Does 15859 Babcock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15859 Babcock St does not have units with dishwashers.
