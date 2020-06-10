Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

15859 Babcock St Available 08/10/19 Beautiful new townhome for rent in the Del Sur community! - Highly upgraded townhome for rent in Del Sur! Two story unit with open floor plan. Beautiful Espresso maple cabinets throughout, white granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Unit comes with all appliances including side by side washer/dryer. Community features 15 pools and parks that residents have full access to, and is located within a 2-5 miles radius of award winning schools. Available for move-in August 10th.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. No smoking allowed. No pets allowed.



(RLNE4190483)