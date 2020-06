Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool pool table bbq/grill

Stop to see this impressive 5th floor condo in the heart of Little Italy! This spacious 2bed/2full bath condo features a cozy living room w/fireplace, granite countertops, spacious walk-ins, storage closets and large open kitchen to host all your friends and family. Community features include gym, grass courtyard area, pool, billiards room and BBQ and a large tranquil waterfall. #310/311 Pking. VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE LINK:https://youtu.be/Yg1AWJLzD9Y