Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

15785 Tanner Ridge Rd

15785 Tanner Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

15785 Tanner Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Move in Ready Home in the Beautiful Del Sur Community - Immaculate 2-story home located in the highly desirable Carrillo Community in Del Sur! This highly upgraded home is in a prime location-directly close to the Del Sur pool & park. Light and bright, the home provides open concept living space as well as full bed & bath on 1st floor! Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, 42" cabinets, over-sized center island, butler's pantry, stainless steel appliances, & custom tile backsplash. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main living area. Electric utilities are solar powered with minimal to no power bill and home is equipped with central water filter systems with purified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd have any available units?
15785 Tanner Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd have?
Some of 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15785 Tanner Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd have a pool?
Yes, 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd has a pool.
Does 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15785 Tanner Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
