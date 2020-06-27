15785 Tanner Ridge Rd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move in Ready Home in the Beautiful Del Sur Community - Immaculate 2-story home located in the highly desirable Carrillo Community in Del Sur! This highly upgraded home is in a prime location-directly close to the Del Sur pool & park. Light and bright, the home provides open concept living space as well as full bed & bath on 1st floor! Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, 42" cabinets, over-sized center island, butler's pantry, stainless steel appliances, & custom tile backsplash. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main living area. Electric utilities are solar powered with minimal to no power bill and home is equipped with central water filter systems with purified.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5037069)