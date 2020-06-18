All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15732 Via Calanova

15732 via Calanova · No Longer Available
Location

15732 via Calanova, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely updated 3br/2ba! - Property Id: 93674

Nicely updated 2br+den (or 3rd bedroom), 2 bath unit with attached 1-car garage! Beautiful wood-tile floors throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, new en-suite master bath with tile shower and dual sinks, Available now!
Other features include:
Front courtyard
Back patio (patio furniture stays)
Washer/dryer
Dishwasher
Microwave
Fireplace
Vaulted ceilings
Single level
Near RB high school and middle schools
Close to shopping, RB Winery, RB golf course
Easy access to I-15, public transportation
Pets considered with pet rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93674
Property Id 93674

(RLNE4614323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15732 Via Calanova have any available units?
15732 Via Calanova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15732 Via Calanova have?
Some of 15732 Via Calanova's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15732 Via Calanova currently offering any rent specials?
15732 Via Calanova isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15732 Via Calanova pet-friendly?
Yes, 15732 Via Calanova is pet friendly.
Does 15732 Via Calanova offer parking?
Yes, 15732 Via Calanova does offer parking.
Does 15732 Via Calanova have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15732 Via Calanova offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15732 Via Calanova have a pool?
No, 15732 Via Calanova does not have a pool.
Does 15732 Via Calanova have accessible units?
No, 15732 Via Calanova does not have accessible units.
Does 15732 Via Calanova have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15732 Via Calanova has units with dishwashers.
