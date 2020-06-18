15732 Via Calanova

Amenities

Nicely updated 3br/2ba! - Property Id: 93674



Nicely updated 2br+den (or 3rd bedroom), 2 bath unit with attached 1-car garage! Beautiful wood-tile floors throughout, granite counters, stainless appliances, new en-suite master bath with tile shower and dual sinks, Available now!

Other features include:

Front courtyard

Back patio (patio furniture stays)

Washer/dryer

Dishwasher

Microwave

Fireplace

Vaulted ceilings

Single level

Near RB high school and middle schools

Close to shopping, RB Winery, RB golf course

Easy access to I-15, public transportation

Pets considered with pet rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93674

