Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1570 Bridgeview Dr.

1570 Bridgeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Bridgeview Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Wonderful townhome with wood floors in a great community! - Enter into your new home and notice the beautiful wooden floors that line the downstairs flooring. The home home bright throughout with all the natural lighting.

Downstairs boasts a fireplace to cozy up to during these chilly days/nights. The kitchen features a dishwasher, stove/oven and fridge and offers plenty of counter space and storage for all your cooking needs! The half-bath downstairs is an added convenience.

The stairs continue with the wooden flooring up to your spacious 3 bedrooms and fourth room with built-ins that is suitable as either an office or another bedroom. The bedrooms feature plush carpet and offer plenty of closet space.

Located in the tranquil Bayridge Community. Residents can enjoy tree-lined streets and a small park with play equipment and a community pool. This hidden gem is near the neighborhood in City Heights and conveniently located close to the downtown area and major freeways.

Added features to this home are a cozy back patio area, 2 car garage and central heating!

Renter's Insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 Bridgeview Dr. have any available units?
1570 Bridgeview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1570 Bridgeview Dr. have?
Some of 1570 Bridgeview Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 Bridgeview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Bridgeview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Bridgeview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1570 Bridgeview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1570 Bridgeview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1570 Bridgeview Dr. offers parking.
Does 1570 Bridgeview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Bridgeview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Bridgeview Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1570 Bridgeview Dr. has a pool.
Does 1570 Bridgeview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1570 Bridgeview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Bridgeview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 Bridgeview Dr. has units with dishwashers.
