1522 Hornblend Street - 3

1522 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Centrally Located to All - Recently remodeled upstairs unit with great floor plan. Light, bright and spacious. This unit features an open floor plan, a master bedroom (with private bathroom) and 2 additional bedrooms (sharing hall bathroom). All 3 bedrooms are good size. Appliances include gas oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups. The place also comes with a parking space and a storage garage. Available mid May. Thank you for your interest. Pets are negotiable.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 have any available units?
1522 Hornblend Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 have?
Some of 1522 Hornblend Street - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Hornblend Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Hornblend Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.

