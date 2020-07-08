1522 Hornblend Street - 3

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Centrally Located to All - Recently remodeled upstairs unit with great floor plan. Light, bright and spacious. This unit features an open floor plan, a master bedroom (with private bathroom) and 2 additional bedrooms (sharing hall bathroom). All 3 bedrooms are good size. Appliances include gas oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook ups. The place also comes with a parking space and a storage garage. Available mid May. Thank you for your interest. Pets are negotiable.

