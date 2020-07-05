1501 India Street 607

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking

Loft apartment in the heart of Little Italy - Property Id: 42291



Modern unfurnished Loft apartment on the sixth floor of Village Walk right in the heart of Little Italy. Entertain from the huge kitchen and view the city scene from your two east facing balconies. This elegant home is filled with light, equipped with 23' high ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, custom floors and automatic Hunter Douglas blinds. Kitchen comes with tons of cabinet space and built-in washer/dryer. Upper level consists of master bedroom with full en-suite bathroom and walk in closet, and overlooks the lower level of the lounge/dining area, kitchen, cozy den with under-stair storage, and second bathroom equipped with shower. Complex is in a fabulous location, close to shops, cafes and restaurants. It has open light filled courtyards, fountains and patios, and is equipped with gym and clubhouse available for rent. Secure gated complex with underground parking space.

Owner pays for gas, sewar and garbage disposal. Renter responsible for electricity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42291

No Pets Allowed



