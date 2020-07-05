All apartments in San Diego
Location

1501 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
Loft apartment in the heart of Little Italy - Property Id: 42291

Modern unfurnished Loft apartment on the sixth floor of Village Walk right in the heart of Little Italy. Entertain from the huge kitchen and view the city scene from your two east facing balconies. This elegant home is filled with light, equipped with 23' high ceilings, stainless steel kitchen appliances, custom floors and automatic Hunter Douglas blinds. Kitchen comes with tons of cabinet space and built-in washer/dryer. Upper level consists of master bedroom with full en-suite bathroom and walk in closet, and overlooks the lower level of the lounge/dining area, kitchen, cozy den with under-stair storage, and second bathroom equipped with shower. Complex is in a fabulous location, close to shops, cafes and restaurants. It has open light filled courtyards, fountains and patios, and is equipped with gym and clubhouse available for rent. Secure gated complex with underground parking space.
Owner pays for gas, sewar and garbage disposal. Renter responsible for electricity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/42291
Property Id 42291

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 India Street 607 have any available units?
1501 India Street 607 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 India Street 607 have?
Some of 1501 India Street 607's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 India Street 607 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 India Street 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 India Street 607 pet-friendly?
No, 1501 India Street 607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1501 India Street 607 offer parking?
Yes, 1501 India Street 607 offers parking.
Does 1501 India Street 607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 India Street 607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 India Street 607 have a pool?
No, 1501 India Street 607 does not have a pool.
Does 1501 India Street 607 have accessible units?
No, 1501 India Street 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 India Street 607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 India Street 607 has units with dishwashers.

