14835 Gable Ridge Road Available 12/05/19 Carmel Mountain Ranch - Avail December 5 - be in for the holidays - Completely refurbished - it feels like a brand new house! Floors are wood plank vinyl, double pane windows throughout , new window blinds and fresh custom color paint , stainless gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave . No refrigerator provided but already plumbed for ice maker.

Kitchen has breakfast nook plus there is a dining area in the great room.



Master bath has double sinks and oval soaking tub, , two closets in master bedroom , ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room - plus central AC.



Over sized two car garage with room for your own full size laundry appliances - will accept either gas or electric.



New roof, new roll up garage door, low maintenance front yard and a private back yard and patio area. Gardener is included.



Walk to school and park, lots of great shopping nearby and easy freeway access. Prefer no pets and this is a non smoking home. Tenant pays utilities including water.



For more information or appointment to see call or text Irene at 858 735-1360 or email Irene@chasepacific.com. This property is currently tenant occupied and will require 24 hour notice for a viewing time.



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.



The Landlord will require tenants to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.



Chase Pacific Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. CA BRE#00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE5244927)