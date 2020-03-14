All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

14835 Gable Ridge Road

14835 Gable Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

14835 Gable Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14835 Gable Ridge Road Available 12/05/19 Carmel Mountain Ranch - Avail December 5 - be in for the holidays - Completely refurbished - it feels like a brand new house! Floors are wood plank vinyl, double pane windows throughout , new window blinds and fresh custom color paint , stainless gas stove, dishwasher and built-in microwave . No refrigerator provided but already plumbed for ice maker.
Kitchen has breakfast nook plus there is a dining area in the great room.

Master bath has double sinks and oval soaking tub, , two closets in master bedroom , ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room - plus central AC.

Over sized two car garage with room for your own full size laundry appliances - will accept either gas or electric.

New roof, new roll up garage door, low maintenance front yard and a private back yard and patio area. Gardener is included.

Walk to school and park, lots of great shopping nearby and easy freeway access. Prefer no pets and this is a non smoking home. Tenant pays utilities including water.

For more information or appointment to see call or text Irene at 858 735-1360 or email Irene@chasepacific.com. This property is currently tenant occupied and will require 24 hour notice for a viewing time.

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

The Landlord will require tenants to maintain renter's insurance policy covering any damage to personal possessions and liability.

Chase Pacific Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. CA BRE#00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE5244927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14835 Gable Ridge Road have any available units?
14835 Gable Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14835 Gable Ridge Road have?
Some of 14835 Gable Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14835 Gable Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
14835 Gable Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14835 Gable Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 14835 Gable Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14835 Gable Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 14835 Gable Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 14835 Gable Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14835 Gable Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14835 Gable Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 14835 Gable Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 14835 Gable Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 14835 Gable Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14835 Gable Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14835 Gable Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
