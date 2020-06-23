All apartments in San Diego
14616 Meadowrun Street
14616 Meadowrun Street

14616 Meadowrun Street
Location

14616 Meadowrun Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully upgraded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with SOLAR Panels and artificial grass-energy and water saving ready. Master bedroom on the first floor; 2nd masterbedroom on 2nd floor; 3 Bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Countertops are all granite in baths and kitchen with upgraded cabinetry. 5th bedroom converted to study/TV room and is part of the 2nd floor masterbedroom. Laminate flooring in family, kitchen and entryways on first floors with carpet throughout in bedrooms. Fireplace in family room. Super huge deck with 180 degrees mountain and peak ocean views. Portion of 3rd car garage space is converted to storage/office room but not included. House is located at the end of the street with open area on north side of house. Sorry no smoking. No pets. no marijuana growing allowed. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and cable. 5 tenants allowed. 6+ additional fee. OK to call for more info. Available OTCOBER 1, 2019

CAN BE RENTED AS A 3 BED 2.5 BATH AT A REDUCED MONTHLY RENT. ASK FOR MORE INFO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14616 Meadowrun Street have any available units?
14616 Meadowrun Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14616 Meadowrun Street have?
Some of 14616 Meadowrun Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14616 Meadowrun Street currently offering any rent specials?
14616 Meadowrun Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14616 Meadowrun Street pet-friendly?
No, 14616 Meadowrun Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14616 Meadowrun Street offer parking?
Yes, 14616 Meadowrun Street does offer parking.
Does 14616 Meadowrun Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14616 Meadowrun Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14616 Meadowrun Street have a pool?
No, 14616 Meadowrun Street does not have a pool.
Does 14616 Meadowrun Street have accessible units?
No, 14616 Meadowrun Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14616 Meadowrun Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14616 Meadowrun Street does not have units with dishwashers.
