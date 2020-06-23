14616 Meadowrun Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully upgraded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with SOLAR Panels and artificial grass-energy and water saving ready. Master bedroom on the first floor; 2nd masterbedroom on 2nd floor; 3 Bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Countertops are all granite in baths and kitchen with upgraded cabinetry. 5th bedroom converted to study/TV room and is part of the 2nd floor masterbedroom. Laminate flooring in family, kitchen and entryways on first floors with carpet throughout in bedrooms. Fireplace in family room. Super huge deck with 180 degrees mountain and peak ocean views. Portion of 3rd car garage space is converted to storage/office room but not included. House is located at the end of the street with open area on north side of house. Sorry no smoking. No pets. no marijuana growing allowed. Tenant pays gas, electric, water and cable. 5 tenants allowed. 6+ additional fee. OK to call for more info. Available OTCOBER 1, 2019



CAN BE RENTED AS A 3 BED 2.5 BATH AT A REDUCED MONTHLY RENT. ASK FOR MORE INFO.