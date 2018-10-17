All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 30 2019

14035 Via Marcala

14035 via Marcala · No Longer Available
Location

14035 via Marcala, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd8a910037 ----
Nestled in the hills above Fairbanks country club and golf course is a gated community called Senterra. In the center of Senterra is this pristine, large 3 BR home with an excellent floor plan. Only the Master Bedroom is upstairs, all other bedrooms are down and the office near the front. This home has a large 3 car attached garage, A/C, living room and family room, and a Gazebo in the large back yard. This smaller community also has a large community pool. The grounds are maintained beautifully and you are minutes back to the hustle and bustle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14035 Via Marcala have any available units?
14035 Via Marcala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14035 Via Marcala have?
Some of 14035 Via Marcala's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14035 Via Marcala currently offering any rent specials?
14035 Via Marcala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14035 Via Marcala pet-friendly?
No, 14035 Via Marcala is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14035 Via Marcala offer parking?
Yes, 14035 Via Marcala offers parking.
Does 14035 Via Marcala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14035 Via Marcala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14035 Via Marcala have a pool?
Yes, 14035 Via Marcala has a pool.
Does 14035 Via Marcala have accessible units?
No, 14035 Via Marcala does not have accessible units.
Does 14035 Via Marcala have units with dishwashers?
No, 14035 Via Marcala does not have units with dishwashers.
