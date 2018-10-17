14035 Via Marcala

Amenities

Nestled in the hills above Fairbanks country club and golf course is a gated community called Senterra. In the center of Senterra is this pristine, large 3 BR home with an excellent floor plan. Only the Master Bedroom is upstairs, all other bedrooms are down and the office near the front. This home has a large 3 car attached garage, A/C, living room and family room, and a Gazebo in the large back yard. This smaller community also has a large community pool. The grounds are maintained beautifully and you are minutes back to the hustle and bustle.