Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool media room range

Penasquitos, 14022 Caminito Almonte- Location, Location, Location!!! - This cute upstairs unit has beautiful park like views from the new windows. Newer flooring. Nice balcony off of the living area. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters & I 15 & 56 freeway! Shared 1 car garage, W/D Hook-ups IN UNIT! Wardrobe doors in both bedrooms. Enjoy the community pool that is very close to this unit!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3537849)