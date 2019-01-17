All apartments in San Diego
14022 Caminito Almonte
14022 Caminito Almonte

14022 Caminito Almonte · No Longer Available
Location

14022 Caminito Almonte, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
media room
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
media room
Penasquitos, 14022 Caminito Almonte- Location, Location, Location!!! - This cute upstairs unit has beautiful park like views from the new windows. Newer flooring. Nice balcony off of the living area. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, movie theaters & I 15 & 56 freeway! Shared 1 car garage, W/D Hook-ups IN UNIT! Wardrobe doors in both bedrooms. Enjoy the community pool that is very close to this unit!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3537849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14022 Caminito Almonte have any available units?
14022 Caminito Almonte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14022 Caminito Almonte have?
Some of 14022 Caminito Almonte's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14022 Caminito Almonte currently offering any rent specials?
14022 Caminito Almonte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14022 Caminito Almonte pet-friendly?
No, 14022 Caminito Almonte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 14022 Caminito Almonte offer parking?
Yes, 14022 Caminito Almonte offers parking.
Does 14022 Caminito Almonte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14022 Caminito Almonte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14022 Caminito Almonte have a pool?
Yes, 14022 Caminito Almonte has a pool.
Does 14022 Caminito Almonte have accessible units?
No, 14022 Caminito Almonte does not have accessible units.
Does 14022 Caminito Almonte have units with dishwashers?
No, 14022 Caminito Almonte does not have units with dishwashers.
