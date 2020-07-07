13935 Chicarita Creek Rd.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/904542a076 ---- Remodeled Corner Lot home ready for move in! 2595.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok. ( Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes This prestine corner lot home ready for move in!, 1 story home located in cul-de-sac with 2 car garage, upgraded kitchen, cabinets and granite countertops, tile flooring throughout with a cozy fireplace in living room, air condtioning/force heating system, spacious backyard with lush landscaping, trash services is FREE and monthly landscaping services included with rent, got to see to appreciate this beauty Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2895 Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 EXT.204 2019/6/25 Appliances Barbecue Blinds Cabinets Closets Clubhouse Cozy Gas Fireplace Enhanced Kitchen Public Park Nearby Stove Washer And Dryer Connections