All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13935 Chicarita Creek Rd.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

13935 Chicarita Creek Rd.

13935 Chicarita Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Mountain
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13935 Chicarita Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/904542a076 ---- Remodeled Corner Lot home ready for move in! 2595.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok. ( Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes This prestine corner lot home ready for move in!, 1 story home located in cul-de-sac with 2 car garage, upgraded kitchen, cabinets and granite countertops, tile flooring throughout with a cozy fireplace in living room, air condtioning/force heating system, spacious backyard with lush landscaping, trash services is FREE and monthly landscaping services included with rent, got to see to appreciate this beauty Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2895 Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 EXT.204 2019/6/25 Appliances Barbecue Blinds Cabinets Closets Clubhouse Cozy Gas Fireplace Enhanced Kitchen Public Park Nearby Stove Washer And Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. have any available units?
13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. have?
Some of 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. offers parking.
Does 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. have a pool?
No, 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13935 Chicarita Creek Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University