13875 Royal Melbourne Sq

San Diego Rental Home- Private pool and spa! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



Charming home in a gated community in the Carmel Mountain Ranch area of San Diego. The perfect home for your extended stay in San Diego with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a backyard retreat! This home is offered as a fully furnished rental with a 30 night minimum stay. The home opens up to a formal seating area with comfortable seating, a cozy fireplace and views of the backyard with French doors opening up to the patio area. The space flows into a separate dining area that seats up to six people. The kitchen shares a space with the family room that includes an entertainment center, a large sectional that is great for lounging after a day by the pool or out sightseeing. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need to cook meals during your stay and includes additional dining seating. There is also a built-in BBQ just outside the kitchen for easy convenient barbecuing. A powder room is located on the first floor for guests use.



The first-floor master bedroom retreat features a fireplace, adjustable bed, an entertainment center with surround sound and a sliding glass door that opens up to the backyard. The luxurious ensuite bathroom includes a claw-foot tub, dual vanity and a large glass enclosed shower with dual shower heads and a rain shower. The three guest bedrooms are on the second floor. A full bathroom with dual sinks, and a glass enclosed shower will be shared by the guest bedrooms on the second floor. This bathroom also includes a steam shower.



The backyard is very private and backs into the hillside with beautiful views of the surrounding neighborhood. It's the perfect place to spend your day and evenings! Lounge by the pool and soak up the sun in one of the many comfortable lounge chairs or take a dip in the pool. The backyard is equipped with multiple amenities including a ping pong table, fire pit table with lounge seating and a jacuzzi. The space is also equipped with a retractable awning to create a comfortable shade space. The home is equipped with everything you will need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). The garage will not be available for use, only parking in the private driveway. Home is equipped with Central A/C System.



This home is in close proximity to community parks, grocery stores, shops and more! Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego favorites such as area beaches, shopping, restaurants and destinations like the Del Mar Race Track, Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



