Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

13875 Royal Melbourne Sq

13875 Royal Melbourne Square
Location

13875 Royal Melbourne Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
San Diego Rental Home- Private pool and spa! - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Charming home in a gated community in the Carmel Mountain Ranch area of San Diego. The perfect home for your extended stay in San Diego with four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a backyard retreat! This home is offered as a fully furnished rental with a 30 night minimum stay. The home opens up to a formal seating area with comfortable seating, a cozy fireplace and views of the backyard with French doors opening up to the patio area. The space flows into a separate dining area that seats up to six people. The kitchen shares a space with the family room that includes an entertainment center, a large sectional that is great for lounging after a day by the pool or out sightseeing. The kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need to cook meals during your stay and includes additional dining seating. There is also a built-in BBQ just outside the kitchen for easy convenient barbecuing. A powder room is located on the first floor for guests use.

The first-floor master bedroom retreat features a fireplace, adjustable bed, an entertainment center with surround sound and a sliding glass door that opens up to the backyard. The luxurious ensuite bathroom includes a claw-foot tub, dual vanity and a large glass enclosed shower with dual shower heads and a rain shower. The three guest bedrooms are on the second floor. A full bathroom with dual sinks, and a glass enclosed shower will be shared by the guest bedrooms on the second floor. This bathroom also includes a steam shower.

The backyard is very private and backs into the hillside with beautiful views of the surrounding neighborhood. It's the perfect place to spend your day and evenings! Lounge by the pool and soak up the sun in one of the many comfortable lounge chairs or take a dip in the pool. The backyard is equipped with multiple amenities including a ping pong table, fire pit table with lounge seating and a jacuzzi. The space is also equipped with a retractable awning to create a comfortable shade space. The home is equipped with everything you will need to enjoy your stay including household supplies, linens and towels. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). The garage will not be available for use, only parking in the private driveway. Home is equipped with Central A/C System.

This home is in close proximity to community parks, grocery stores, shops and more! Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego favorites such as area beaches, shopping, restaurants and destinations like the Del Mar Race Track, Sea World, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq have any available units?
13875 Royal Melbourne Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq have?
Some of 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq currently offering any rent specials?
13875 Royal Melbourne Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq is pet friendly.
Does 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq offer parking?
Yes, 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq offers parking.
Does 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq have a pool?
Yes, 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq has a pool.
Does 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq have accessible units?
No, 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq have units with dishwashers?
No, 13875 Royal Melbourne Sq does not have units with dishwashers.

