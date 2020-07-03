All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1364 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1364 Grand Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1364 Grand Ave

1364 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1364 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***Move-in Special- $400 off 1st month's rent!***

Completely renovated 2 bedroom in the heart of PB just blocks from the beach!
This two bedroom has been recently remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new laminate hardwood flooring, new baseboard, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, one off street parking spot, central location, close to food/entertainment.
Onsite laundry.

Walking distance from shops & restaurants and easy access to major San Diego freeways.
This two bedroom has been recently remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new laminate hardwood flooring, new baseboard, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, one off street parking spot, central location, close to food/entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Grand Ave have any available units?
1364 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1364 Grand Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1364 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1364 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1364 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1364 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1364 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University