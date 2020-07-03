1364 Grand Ave

Amenities

***Move-in Special- $400 off 1st month's rent!***



Completely renovated 2 bedroom in the heart of PB just blocks from the beach!

This two bedroom has been recently remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new laminate hardwood flooring, new baseboard, mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, one off street parking spot, central location, close to food/entertainment.

Onsite laundry.



Walking distance from shops & restaurants and easy access to major San Diego freeways.

