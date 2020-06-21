All apartments in San Diego
13553 Kibbings Rd

13553 Kibbings Road · (442) 888-0611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13553 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
GORGEOUS HOME in top Torrey Pines High district - Property Id: 296494

GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Torrey Pines High school, Carmel Valley Middle, and Solana Highlands Elementary.

Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2538 sf. with 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA, soaring ceilings, LR with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, 3 car attached Garage.

Brand new Kitchen, refrigerator, cabinets, appliances and quartz counter top. Large 7900 sq.ft. lot with beautiful landscape. Inside Laundry Room with W/D. Central Heating. Upgraded Master bedroom with new cabinets, recessed lights, fire place and a large master closet. Conveniently located near association amenities. HOA fees paid by owner and tenants enjoy the facilities.

Available: 6-13-2020 with at least 1 Year Lease. Tenant pays for all utilities, owner pays for lawn services.

Rent: $5,000/month, Deposit $6,000.

High credit score is essential! Call 442-888-0611 or email ayung38@gmail.com for appointment.

** Sorry No Smoking and No Pets allowed on this property **
** No agents please! Not interested in selling **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296494
Property Id 296494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13553 Kibbings Rd have any available units?
13553 Kibbings Rd has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13553 Kibbings Rd have?
Some of 13553 Kibbings Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13553 Kibbings Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13553 Kibbings Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13553 Kibbings Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13553 Kibbings Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13553 Kibbings Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13553 Kibbings Rd does offer parking.
Does 13553 Kibbings Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13553 Kibbings Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13553 Kibbings Rd have a pool?
No, 13553 Kibbings Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13553 Kibbings Rd have accessible units?
No, 13553 Kibbings Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13553 Kibbings Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13553 Kibbings Rd has units with dishwashers.
