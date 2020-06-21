13553 Kibbings Rd

Amenities
GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Torrey Pines High school, Carmel Valley Middle, and Solana Highlands Elementary.
Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2538 sf. with 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA, soaring ceilings, LR with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, 3 car attached Garage.
Brand new Kitchen, refrigerator, cabinets, appliances and quartz counter top. Large 7900 sq.ft. lot with beautiful landscape. Inside Laundry Room with W/D. Central Heating. Upgraded Master bedroom with new cabinets, recessed lights, fire place and a large master closet. Conveniently located near association amenities. HOA fees paid by owner and tenants enjoy the facilities.
Available: 6-13-2020 with at least 1 Year Lease. Tenant pays for all utilities, owner pays for lawn services.
Rent: $5,000/month, Deposit $6,000.
High credit score is essential! Call 442-888-0611 or email ayung38@gmail.com for appointment.
** Sorry No Smoking and No Pets allowed on this property **
** No agents please! Not interested in selling **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296494
No Pets Allowed
