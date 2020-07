Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

One of the best ocean & bay views in Emerald Cove! Enjoy twinkling evening lights & gentle ocean breezes from this stunning 2,998 SF detached home on oversized lot. Gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, cherry wood cabinets and granite counters. Catch the view from main living and dining rooms, kitchen, master suite & the extra large covered balcony - all on top floor with family room, plus 3 additional downstairs bedrooms with access to large patio.