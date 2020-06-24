134 Coolwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3-bedroom home in Encanto with yard! - Step into this beautiful and spacious home! Natural light won't be an issue in this light and bright home with large galley-style kitchen and open living areas. Enjoy the granite countertops and ample cupboard space! Dining area includes an eat-in bar area at the kitchen and an otherwise open floorplan, great for entertaining. The spacious bedrooms have more than enough room for study, sleep or storage. From the living room, step out onto the spacious rear patio into the large back yard where you can enjoy the sunny San Diego weather from your own home! Solar panels are in place to offset electricity costs.



1 year lease

Pets considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent

Available now!

Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4725404)