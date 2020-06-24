All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

134 Coolwater Drive

134 Coolwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Coolwater Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3-bedroom home in Encanto with yard! - Step into this beautiful and spacious home! Natural light won't be an issue in this light and bright home with large galley-style kitchen and open living areas. Enjoy the granite countertops and ample cupboard space! Dining area includes an eat-in bar area at the kitchen and an otherwise open floorplan, great for entertaining. The spacious bedrooms have more than enough room for study, sleep or storage. From the living room, step out onto the spacious rear patio into the large back yard where you can enjoy the sunny San Diego weather from your own home! Solar panels are in place to offset electricity costs.

1 year lease
Pets considered with additional pet deposit/pet rent
Available now!
Call 619-866-3404 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4725404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Coolwater Drive have any available units?
134 Coolwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Coolwater Drive have?
Some of 134 Coolwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Coolwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Coolwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Coolwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Coolwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 134 Coolwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Coolwater Drive offers parking.
Does 134 Coolwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Coolwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Coolwater Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Coolwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Coolwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Coolwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Coolwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Coolwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
