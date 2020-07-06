All apartments in San Diego
1336 West San Ysidro Boulevard #D
1336 West San Ysidro Boulevard #D

1336 West San Ysidro Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1336 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent in San Ysidro! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent in San Ysidro!

ADORABLE upstairs unit with newer carpet, paint & appliances, and an upgraded kitchen. Unit comes with a 1 car garage.

Easy commuting on the 5 or 905 just blocks away.

Sorry NO pets.

Available now to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,200
Deposit: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5395195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

