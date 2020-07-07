All apartments in San Diego
13330 Caminito Ciera #23

13330 Caminito Ciera · No Longer Available
Location

13330 Caminito Ciera, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in rancho penasquitos - Property Id: 161817

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo. Bottom floor unit. Very quiet complex. Hardwood floors through out unit. Gas fireplace. Washer/dryer, frig., microwave, and dishwasher in unit. Central heat and a/c. Carport and plenty of guest parking. Pool and spa. Fitness center. Private enterance to walking trails. Close to highways 15 and 56 and shopping. 2 year lease with a $1000.00 deposit. Rent is $1499.00 plus water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161817p
Property Id 161817

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 have any available units?
13330 Caminito Ciera #23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 have?
Some of 13330 Caminito Ciera #23's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 currently offering any rent specials?
13330 Caminito Ciera #23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 pet-friendly?
No, 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 offer parking?
Yes, 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 offers parking.
Does 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 have a pool?
Yes, 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 has a pool.
Does 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 have accessible units?
No, 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 does not have accessible units.
Does 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13330 Caminito Ciera #23 has units with dishwashers.

