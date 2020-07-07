13330 Caminito Ciera #23

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in rancho penasquitos - Property Id: 161817



Beautiful 1 bedroom condo. Bottom floor unit. Very quiet complex. Hardwood floors through out unit. Gas fireplace. Washer/dryer, frig., microwave, and dishwasher in unit. Central heat and a/c. Carport and plenty of guest parking. Pool and spa. Fitness center. Private enterance to walking trails. Close to highways 15 and 56 and shopping. 2 year lease with a $1000.00 deposit. Rent is $1499.00 plus water.

No Pets Allowed



