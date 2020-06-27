Rent Calculator
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205
13323 Rancho Peñasquitos Boulevard
·
Location
13323 Rancho Peñasquitos Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2bed/2bath/San Diego/92129 - Property Id: 139842
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139842p
Property Id 139842
(RLNE5042342)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 have any available units?
13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 have?
Some of 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 currently offering any rent specials?
13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 is pet friendly.
Does 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 offer parking?
No, 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 does not offer parking.
Does 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 have a pool?
No, 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 does not have a pool.
Does 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 have accessible units?
No, 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 does not have accessible units.
Does 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13323 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd Unit D205 has units with dishwashers.
