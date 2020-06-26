13318 Tiverton Road

Amenities

Upgraded 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C, & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5BA townhome available for lease in the Cambria community located in Carmel Valley! This great townhome features 1,445 SF of living space and boasts:



- Amazing location in Carmel Valley! Walking distance to local Elementary & High Schools, minutes from the newly renovated Del Mar Highlands shopping center! Great Freeway access, and minutes to beaches!

- 2 car attached garage

- Central A/C & heat

- Upgraded dual pane windows throughout

- Full size washer/dryer in garage

- Private patio off kitchen w/ dwarf blood orange tree, lemon tree, and avocado trees!

- NO Carpet!

- Front entry opens to living room

- Living room features: travertine flooring, built-ins, cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace w/ custom tile accents, built-in surround sound (as-is), mounted flat screen (as-is) and half bath

- Small passthrough from living room reveals dining area, and kitchen

- Well designed kitchen features: granite counter tops, custom cabinets w/ built-in wine storage, & newer stainless steel appliances

- Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout second level

- Spacious master bedroom features: cozy bay window overlooking driveway, dual closets (one walk-in, one regular), and attached bathroom

- Master bathroom features: granite counter tops, dual sinks, and shower/tub combo w/ custom tile accents

- Second bedroom has built-in desk for office, but features full closet, and can be used as a bedroom

- Light and bright third bedroom

- Second full bathroom features: smaller vanity w/ granite counter tops, and shower/tub combo



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3070

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Cambria/ Carmel Valley

- PARKING: 2-car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- YARD: Patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: TV, speakers, stereo, surround sound and retractable front door screen are AS IS and will not be maintained by landlord.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



No Pets Allowed



