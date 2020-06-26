All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

13318 Tiverton Road

13318 Tiverton Road · No Longer Available
Location

13318 Tiverton Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 3B/2.5BA w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C, & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA townhome available for lease in the Cambria community located in Carmel Valley! This great townhome features 1,445 SF of living space and boasts:

- Amazing location in Carmel Valley! Walking distance to local Elementary & High Schools, minutes from the newly renovated Del Mar Highlands shopping center! Great Freeway access, and minutes to beaches!
- 2 car attached garage
- Central A/C & heat
- Upgraded dual pane windows throughout
- Full size washer/dryer in garage
- Private patio off kitchen w/ dwarf blood orange tree, lemon tree, and avocado trees!
- NO Carpet!
- Front entry opens to living room
- Living room features: travertine flooring, built-ins, cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace w/ custom tile accents, built-in surround sound (as-is), mounted flat screen (as-is) and half bath
- Small passthrough from living room reveals dining area, and kitchen
- Well designed kitchen features: granite counter tops, custom cabinets w/ built-in wine storage, & newer stainless steel appliances
- Beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout second level
- Spacious master bedroom features: cozy bay window overlooking driveway, dual closets (one walk-in, one regular), and attached bathroom
- Master bathroom features: granite counter tops, dual sinks, and shower/tub combo w/ custom tile accents
- Second bedroom has built-in desk for office, but features full closet, and can be used as a bedroom
- Light and bright third bedroom
- Second full bathroom features: smaller vanity w/ granite counter tops, and shower/tub combo

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3070
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Cambria/ Carmel Valley
- PARKING: 2-car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- YARD: Patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1987

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: TV, speakers, stereo, surround sound and retractable front door screen are AS IS and will not be maintained by landlord.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4237154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13318 Tiverton Road have any available units?
13318 Tiverton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13318 Tiverton Road have?
Some of 13318 Tiverton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13318 Tiverton Road currently offering any rent specials?
13318 Tiverton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13318 Tiverton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13318 Tiverton Road is pet friendly.
Does 13318 Tiverton Road offer parking?
Yes, 13318 Tiverton Road offers parking.
Does 13318 Tiverton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13318 Tiverton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13318 Tiverton Road have a pool?
No, 13318 Tiverton Road does not have a pool.
Does 13318 Tiverton Road have accessible units?
No, 13318 Tiverton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13318 Tiverton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13318 Tiverton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
