13317 Caminito Ciera 149

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Condo - Property Id: 251907



SUNRIDGE CONDOS



*** AVAILABLE APRIL 1st OR SOONER IF NECESSARY ***



*SUN RIDGE CONDOS*

-Beautiful lower-level CORNER condo with 1 master suite and 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms (1 in master suite).

-Light & bright end/corner unit surrounded by wall/trees.

-Fireplace in living room.

-Washer/Dryer hookups available - (actual washer/dryer appliances NOT included).

-Tile granite floors in kitchen, living room and hallway.

-Master bedroom floors has been newly renovated to gray hardwood floors.

-Guest bedroom is carpeted but will also be renovated later in the year.

-Spacious covered back patio with storage closest.

-Community laundry facilities (coin) and gym (free for use for tenants).

-Community pool located directly in front of condo.

-One assigned covered parking space - 'open parking' in uncovered spaces.

-Easy access to I-15 and CA-56.

-Highly Ranked Poway Unified School District.

-Quiet neighbors and overall quiet condominium.

-NO PETS ALLOWED

