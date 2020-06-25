13317 Caminito Ciera 149

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Condo - Property Id: 251907
SUNRIDGE CONDOS
*** AVAILABLE APRIL 1st OR SOONER IF NECESSARY ***
*SUN RIDGE CONDOS*
-Beautiful lower-level CORNER condo with 1 master suite and 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms (1 in master suite).
-Light & bright end/corner unit surrounded by wall/trees.
-Fireplace in living room.
-Washer/Dryer hookups available - (actual washer/dryer appliances NOT included).
-Tile granite floors in kitchen, living room and hallway.
-Master bedroom floors has been newly renovated to gray hardwood floors.
-Guest bedroom is carpeted but will also be renovated later in the year.
-Spacious covered back patio with storage closest.
-Community laundry facilities (coin) and gym (free for use for tenants).
-Community pool located directly in front of condo.
-One assigned covered parking space - 'open parking' in uncovered spaces.
-Easy access to I-15 and CA-56.
-Highly Ranked Poway Unified School District.
-Quiet neighbors and overall quiet condominium.
-NO PETS ALLOWED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251907
Property Id 251907
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5673371)