San Diego, CA
13317 Caminito Ciera 149
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

13317 Caminito Ciera 149

13317 Caminito Ciera · No Longer Available
Location

13317 Caminito Ciera, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Condo - Property Id: 251907

SUNRIDGE CONDOS

*** AVAILABLE APRIL 1st OR SOONER IF NECESSARY ***

*SUN RIDGE CONDOS*
-Beautiful lower-level CORNER condo with 1 master suite and 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms (1 in master suite).
-Light & bright end/corner unit surrounded by wall/trees.
-Fireplace in living room.
-Washer/Dryer hookups available - (actual washer/dryer appliances NOT included).
-Tile granite floors in kitchen, living room and hallway.
-Master bedroom floors has been newly renovated to gray hardwood floors.
-Guest bedroom is carpeted but will also be renovated later in the year.
-Spacious covered back patio with storage closest.
-Community laundry facilities (coin) and gym (free for use for tenants).
-Community pool located directly in front of condo.
-One assigned covered parking space - 'open parking' in uncovered spaces.
-Easy access to I-15 and CA-56.
-Highly Ranked Poway Unified School District.
-Quiet neighbors and overall quiet condominium.
-NO PETS ALLOWED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251907
Property Id 251907

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5673371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 have any available units?
13317 Caminito Ciera 149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 have?
Some of 13317 Caminito Ciera 149's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 currently offering any rent specials?
13317 Caminito Ciera 149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 pet-friendly?
No, 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 offer parking?
Yes, 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 offers parking.
Does 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 have a pool?
Yes, 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 has a pool.
Does 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 have accessible units?
No, 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 does not have accessible units.
Does 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13317 Caminito Ciera 149 has units with dishwashers.
