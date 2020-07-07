All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

13255 Kibbings Road

13255 Kibbings Road · No Longer Available
Location

13255 Kibbings Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
online portal
Beautiful 2Bdr/2.5Bth Townhome in Torrey Pines! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home in the best residential pocket of Del Mar! This town home features tile floors downstairs, plenty of closets and cabinets for storage, tons of natural light, a little outdoor patio area, an attached two car garage, a fireplace, dishwasher, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Just a few minutes east of Del Mar and Torrey Pines is near lots of parks, a golf course, the Del Mar fairgrounds, excellent high schools, and of course the beautiful beaches of north San Diego county!!

Call us today! 619-992-0241

https://www.mendespm.com/listings/detail/ca2fc199-7513-4e73-b9ac-ae457fe676e1

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $2495
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $2,000
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Water, Cable & Internet
Landlord Pays: Sewer, Trash pickup, Exterior Landscape, HOA
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES

- Fantastic Location
- Natural light
- Tile Floor Downstairs
- 2 Car Garage
- In-unit Laundry

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13255 Kibbings Road have any available units?
13255 Kibbings Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13255 Kibbings Road have?
Some of 13255 Kibbings Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13255 Kibbings Road currently offering any rent specials?
13255 Kibbings Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13255 Kibbings Road pet-friendly?
No, 13255 Kibbings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13255 Kibbings Road offer parking?
Yes, 13255 Kibbings Road offers parking.
Does 13255 Kibbings Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13255 Kibbings Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13255 Kibbings Road have a pool?
No, 13255 Kibbings Road does not have a pool.
Does 13255 Kibbings Road have accessible units?
Yes, 13255 Kibbings Road has accessible units.
Does 13255 Kibbings Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13255 Kibbings Road has units with dishwashers.

