13255 Kibbings Road

Beautiful 2Bdr/2.5Bth Townhome in Torrey Pines! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home in the best residential pocket of Del Mar! This town home features tile floors downstairs, plenty of closets and cabinets for storage, tons of natural light, a little outdoor patio area, an attached two car garage, a fireplace, dishwasher, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Just a few minutes east of Del Mar and Torrey Pines is near lots of parks, a golf course, the Del Mar fairgrounds, excellent high schools, and of course the beautiful beaches of north San Diego county!!



Call us today! 619-992-0241



https://www.mendespm.com/listings/detail/ca2fc199-7513-4e73-b9ac-ae457fe676e1



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $2495

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $2,000

Tenant Pays: SDGE, Water, Cable & Internet

Landlord Pays: Sewer, Trash pickup, Exterior Landscape, HOA

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES



- Fantastic Location

- Natural light

- Tile Floor Downstairs

- 2 Car Garage

- In-unit Laundry



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



No Pets Allowed



