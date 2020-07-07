13255 Kibbings Road

Amenities
Beautiful 2Bdr/2.5Bth Townhome in Torrey Pines! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home in the best residential pocket of Del Mar! This town home features tile floors downstairs, plenty of closets and cabinets for storage, tons of natural light, a little outdoor patio area, an attached two car garage, a fireplace, dishwasher, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Just a few minutes east of Del Mar and Torrey Pines is near lots of parks, a golf course, the Del Mar fairgrounds, excellent high schools, and of course the beautiful beaches of north San Diego county!!
DETAILS
Rental Rate: $2495
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $2,000
Tenant Pays: SDGE, Water, Cable & Internet
Landlord Pays: Sewer, Trash pickup, Exterior Landscape, HOA
KEY FEATURES
- Fantastic Location
- Natural light
- Tile Floor Downstairs
- 2 Car Garage
- In-unit Laundry
**Renters Insurance will be required**
The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):
1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)
Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00
As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.
No Pets Allowed
