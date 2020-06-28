13248 Gunner Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Looking for a short term rental? Located in central Rancho Penaqsuitos, this FULLY FURNISHED home is for rent from the beginning of October thru May 2020. Rent includes cable & internet and landscaping. Everything you need to just move in! The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths but the master bedroom is locked and not part of the rental so there are 3 Br and 1.5 Baths. Terrific backyard and patio areas. Easy access to freeways and shopping. Very comfortable home with wonderful backyard and custom touches.