San Diego, CA
13248 Gunner Ave
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

13248 Gunner Ave

13248 Gunner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13248 Gunner Avenue, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Looking for a short term rental? Located in central Rancho Penaqsuitos, this FULLY FURNISHED home is for rent from the beginning of October thru May 2020. Rent includes cable & internet and landscaping. Everything you need to just move in! The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths but the master bedroom is locked and not part of the rental so there are 3 Br and 1.5 Baths. Terrific backyard and patio areas. Easy access to freeways and shopping. Very comfortable home with wonderful backyard and custom touches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13248 Gunner Ave have any available units?
13248 Gunner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13248 Gunner Ave have?
Some of 13248 Gunner Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13248 Gunner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13248 Gunner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13248 Gunner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13248 Gunner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13248 Gunner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13248 Gunner Ave offers parking.
Does 13248 Gunner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13248 Gunner Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13248 Gunner Ave have a pool?
No, 13248 Gunner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13248 Gunner Ave have accessible units?
No, 13248 Gunner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13248 Gunner Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13248 Gunner Ave has units with dishwashers.
