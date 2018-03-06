All apartments in San Diego
13118 Wimberly Square

Location

13118 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 79 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Canyon View & Poway School District! This beautiful private ground floor corner unit condo features 2 master bedrooms. Unit is surrounded by nature with canyon views of running creek & hiking trails. Upgrades include laminate flooring through the living area and hallway, crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, granite kitchen counter-tops, updated cabinets, dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven, AC/Furnace, updated master-bath, and neutral paint throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit. Close to I15 & CA56 and walking dist to Morning Creek Elementary. ***$$$500 Off the First Month***

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1995.00, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $21900, Available 4/27/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13118 Wimberly Square have any available units?
13118 Wimberly Square has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13118 Wimberly Square have?
Some of 13118 Wimberly Square's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13118 Wimberly Square currently offering any rent specials?
13118 Wimberly Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13118 Wimberly Square pet-friendly?
No, 13118 Wimberly Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13118 Wimberly Square offer parking?
No, 13118 Wimberly Square does not offer parking.
Does 13118 Wimberly Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13118 Wimberly Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13118 Wimberly Square have a pool?
No, 13118 Wimberly Square does not have a pool.
Does 13118 Wimberly Square have accessible units?
No, 13118 Wimberly Square does not have accessible units.
Does 13118 Wimberly Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13118 Wimberly Square has units with dishwashers.
