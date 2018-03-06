13118 Wimberly Square

Amenities

Canyon View & Poway School District! This beautiful private ground floor corner unit condo features 2 master bedrooms. Unit is surrounded by nature with canyon views of running creek & hiking trails. Upgrades include laminate flooring through the living area and hallway, crown molding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, granite kitchen counter-tops, updated cabinets, dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven, AC/Furnace, updated master-bath, and neutral paint throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit. Close to I15 & CA56 and walking dist to Morning Creek Elementary. ***$$$500 Off the First Month***



Rental Terms: Rent: $1995.00, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $21900, Available 4/27/20

