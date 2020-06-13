All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13082 Survey Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13082 Survey Point
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

13082 Survey Point

13082 Survey Point · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13082 Survey Point, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new neutral carpet throughout living areas and bedrooms, travertine tile in entry, kitchen and dining room, tile and vinyl in bathrooms, two fireplaces and wet bar with sink. First floor has master bedroom guest suite with mirrored closet doors and full bathroom, and half bathroom as well. Second floor has huge master bedroom suite with his/hers walk-in closets, separate tub/shower enclosure, dual-sink vanity and recessed lighting. Both second and third bedrooms are big, have mirrored closet doors, and Jack and Jill bathroom with dual vanity. One has "window seat". Large laundry room with deep sink and extra storage. Backyard is nicely landscaped and has built-in barbeque. Known for excellent school districts. Close to shopping, restaurants and theater. Quick access to 5 freeway. DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available 8/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13082 Survey Point have any available units?
13082 Survey Point has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13082 Survey Point have?
Some of 13082 Survey Point's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13082 Survey Point currently offering any rent specials?
13082 Survey Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13082 Survey Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 13082 Survey Point is pet friendly.
Does 13082 Survey Point offer parking?
No, 13082 Survey Point does not offer parking.
Does 13082 Survey Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13082 Survey Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13082 Survey Point have a pool?
No, 13082 Survey Point does not have a pool.
Does 13082 Survey Point have accessible units?
No, 13082 Survey Point does not have accessible units.
Does 13082 Survey Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 13082 Survey Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13082 Survey Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity