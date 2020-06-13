13082 Survey Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill guest suite media room

Two-story home on cul-de-sac street, features formal and family dining areas, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters in formal living room/dining room, french doors to patio from formal dining room and sliding glass door from family room, new neutral carpet throughout living areas and bedrooms, travertine tile in entry, kitchen and dining room, tile and vinyl in bathrooms, two fireplaces and wet bar with sink. First floor has master bedroom guest suite with mirrored closet doors and full bathroom, and half bathroom as well. Second floor has huge master bedroom suite with his/hers walk-in closets, separate tub/shower enclosure, dual-sink vanity and recessed lighting. Both second and third bedrooms are big, have mirrored closet doors, and Jack and Jill bathroom with dual vanity. One has "window seat". Large laundry room with deep sink and extra storage. Backyard is nicely landscaped and has built-in barbeque. Known for excellent school districts. Close to shopping, restaurants and theater. Quick access to 5 freeway. DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available 8/1/20

