13054 Texana Street

Penasquitos, 13054 Texana St, Quartz Counters, Faux Wood Flooring, Crown Molding, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home in the Park Village development of Rancho Penasquitos. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, public library and access to the 56 freeway. Dual pane windows. Living room has faux wood vinyl plank floors, vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Dining room has faux wood vinyl plank floors and crown molding. Eat in kitchen has faux wood vinyl plank floors, sparkling quartz counters and recessed lighting. Family room has faux wood vinyl plank floors, crown molding and a fireplace. Bedroom #1 is downstairs and has faux wood vinyl plank floors and crown molding. Downstairs hall bathroom has faux wood vinyl plank floors, quartz vanity and a walk in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have crown molding. Upper hall bathroom has faux wood vinyl plank floors, quartz vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, crown molding, walk in closet, faux wood vinyl plank bathroom floors, quartz vanity with double sinks and an oversized tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



