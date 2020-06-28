All apartments in San Diego
13054 Texana Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

13054 Texana Street

13054 Texana Street · No Longer Available
Location

13054 Texana Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Penasquitos, 13054 Texana St, Quartz Counters, Faux Wood Flooring, Crown Molding, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage with Opener! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home in the Park Village development of Rancho Penasquitos. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, public library and access to the 56 freeway. Dual pane windows. Living room has faux wood vinyl plank floors, vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Dining room has faux wood vinyl plank floors and crown molding. Eat in kitchen has faux wood vinyl plank floors, sparkling quartz counters and recessed lighting. Family room has faux wood vinyl plank floors, crown molding and a fireplace. Bedroom #1 is downstairs and has faux wood vinyl plank floors and crown molding. Downstairs hall bathroom has faux wood vinyl plank floors, quartz vanity and a walk in shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have crown molding. Upper hall bathroom has faux wood vinyl plank floors, quartz vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, crown molding, walk in closet, faux wood vinyl plank bathroom floors, quartz vanity with double sinks and an oversized tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5125030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13054 Texana Street have any available units?
13054 Texana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13054 Texana Street have?
Some of 13054 Texana Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13054 Texana Street currently offering any rent specials?
13054 Texana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13054 Texana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13054 Texana Street is pet friendly.
Does 13054 Texana Street offer parking?
Yes, 13054 Texana Street offers parking.
Does 13054 Texana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13054 Texana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13054 Texana Street have a pool?
No, 13054 Texana Street does not have a pool.
Does 13054 Texana Street have accessible units?
No, 13054 Texana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13054 Texana Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13054 Texana Street has units with dishwashers.
