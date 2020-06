Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom in Sabre Springs - Highly coveted 1st floor single story end unit in the StoneyBrook complex in Sabre Springs. Move-in ready, one bedroom / one bath home. Private laundry closet in unit off of patio area. Clean, quiet in great location facing green belt... no neighbors on one side. Close to restaurants, shops and amenities, easy freeway access. Complex has pool, spa.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4120972)