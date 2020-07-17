All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12988 Caminito Bautizo

12988 Caminito Bautizo · (833) 367-6963
Location

12988 Caminito Bautizo, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning, Elegant and Exclusive Private House in Gated Canyon Ridge Community.

This 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms private property has a full size driveway, tropical landscaped yard, lush greenery and palm trees giving this home a calm and refreshing view.

12988 Caminito Bautizo is close to Ashley Falls School, Torrey Pines High School, Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Highlands Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle School, One Paseo, Urban Plates, Mendocino Farms, Salt & Straw, North Italia, International Smoke with easy access to 5, 15, 56.

Open floor plan kitchen living and dining rooms, crown molding, recessed lighting and first floor office can be also an optional 4th bedroom.

The master bedroom includes wall to wall windows with views to the tropical backyard, spacious master bathroom with dual sink vanity, large walk in closet, soaking tub and separate shower.

The gated community of Canyon Ridge offers community pool, spa, beautifully landscaped grounds.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/3 bath single family house
- Open kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Ceiling fan
- Washer and dryer
- A beautiful fireplace
- Double pane windows
- Porch
- Patio
- Garage

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- All utilities are to be in Residents name
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12988 Caminito Bautizo have any available units?
12988 Caminito Bautizo has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12988 Caminito Bautizo have?
Some of 12988 Caminito Bautizo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12988 Caminito Bautizo currently offering any rent specials?
12988 Caminito Bautizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12988 Caminito Bautizo pet-friendly?
No, 12988 Caminito Bautizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12988 Caminito Bautizo offer parking?
Yes, 12988 Caminito Bautizo offers parking.
Does 12988 Caminito Bautizo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12988 Caminito Bautizo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12988 Caminito Bautizo have a pool?
Yes, 12988 Caminito Bautizo has a pool.
Does 12988 Caminito Bautizo have accessible units?
No, 12988 Caminito Bautizo does not have accessible units.
Does 12988 Caminito Bautizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12988 Caminito Bautizo has units with dishwashers.
