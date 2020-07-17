Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning, Elegant and Exclusive Private House in Gated Canyon Ridge Community.



This 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms private property has a full size driveway, tropical landscaped yard, lush greenery and palm trees giving this home a calm and refreshing view.



12988 Caminito Bautizo is close to Ashley Falls School, Torrey Pines High School, Carmel Creek Elementary School, Solana Highlands Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle School, One Paseo, Urban Plates, Mendocino Farms, Salt & Straw, North Italia, International Smoke with easy access to 5, 15, 56.



Open floor plan kitchen living and dining rooms, crown molding, recessed lighting and first floor office can be also an optional 4th bedroom.



The master bedroom includes wall to wall windows with views to the tropical backyard, spacious master bathroom with dual sink vanity, large walk in closet, soaking tub and separate shower.



The gated community of Canyon Ridge offers community pool, spa, beautifully landscaped grounds.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/3 bath single family house

- Open kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Ceiling fan

- Washer and dryer

- A beautiful fireplace

- Double pane windows

- Porch

- Patio

- Garage



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- All utilities are to be in Residents name

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



(RLNE5887532)