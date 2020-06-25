Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

12908 Carmel Creek Rd #86 Available 07/12/19 Tri-Level 3 bedroom 3 bath Home in Heart of Carmel Valley! - Available 7/12/2019!



Tri-level town home situated in award-winning Halcyon complex in the heart of Carmel Valley! This three-bed / three-bath unit features oversized windows, skylights, and vaulted ceilings allowing for plenty of natural light in this amazing corner unit. Enter the unit from the spacious double-car garage below or from a private, tree-lined walkway leading to the front door into a warm and inviting living area with fireplace. The contemporary-style kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cherry cabinetry, new appliances, and hardwood flooring in both kitchen and dining areas, with a large patio off the dining area perfect for entertaining.



Upstairs, French doors lead you into large and private master suite with vaulted ceilings and huge walk-in closet. Full size laundry hook-ups are also upstairs along with an additional bedroom with adjoining bath.



Halcyon is a lushly-landscaped community in an idyllic setting with a large, gated pool and spa, and is close to shops, restaurants, movie theatre, and the Carmel Valley library. Top performing elementary, middle, and high schools are within walking distance from the property and major freeways, all just a quick drive away providing convenient access to all of San Diego County.



Call showing agent at 888-692-3886 option 3 to setup a time for your showing today! Please leave a message with your availability along with your name and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received. Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer/trash & landscaping.



Lease until 7/31/2020. Then renew annually thereafter.



Credit Criteria 700+



Sorry, No Pets Allowed.



Advantage Team Property Management/BRE lic. 01387165

www.advantageteamrealestate.com



Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam

https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3825292)