All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1290 F Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1290 F Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:39 AM

1290 F Street

1290 F St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
East Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1290 F St, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
A Stylish 2br Loft located in a Superb location!

Convenient Location for both business and leisure
Perfect for your SD GETAWAY!!

If you are looking for convenience of having everything around you this unit is perfect for you. Walking distance to Gaslamp Quarter. Minutes away from SAN DIEGO ZOO, SEA WORLD, DOWNTOWN, BEACHES, AIRPORT AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Walking distance to the RESTAURANTS,COFFEE SHOPS and TROLLEY STATION.

Fully Equipped with state of the art industrial kitchen facility, spacious and fully air-conditioned rooms with high speed internet connection.

INCLUDED:

-ENTIRE APARTMENT

- 2bedroom-
Loft -2 QUEEN sized adjustable bed
Bedroom- Bunk bed and twin day bed
*Common area- Daybed with pullout
*all with memory foam

1.5 bathroom
*Free Toiletries

-Central AC/ Heat

-Fast WiFi

- Flat Screen TV w/ NETFLIX

-Washer/dryer

* Free Laundry Soap

-4 seater Dining Table

- Well-equipped Kitchen

Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove, Oven, Coffee Maker, Toaster,Cooking Pans/Pots, Silverwares,Plates,Mugs,Plates,Salt and Pepper, Coffee,Sugar

- Pillows, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board

-Closet

AMENITIES:

-Fitness center

-Rooftop Clubroom

-Rooftop Spa

-Sun Deck

-Elevators

-TV Lounge

-Trolley Stop Nearby

- Free On-site Parking

-Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 F Street have any available units?
1290 F Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 F Street have?
Some of 1290 F Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 F Street currently offering any rent specials?
1290 F Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 F Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1290 F Street is pet friendly.
Does 1290 F Street offer parking?
Yes, 1290 F Street does offer parking.
Does 1290 F Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1290 F Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 F Street have a pool?
No, 1290 F Street does not have a pool.
Does 1290 F Street have accessible units?
No, 1290 F Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 F Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 F Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1290 F Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity