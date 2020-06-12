1290 F Street

Amenities

A Stylish 2br Loft located in a Superb location!



Convenient Location for both business and leisure

Perfect for your SD GETAWAY!!



If you are looking for convenience of having everything around you this unit is perfect for you. Walking distance to Gaslamp Quarter. Minutes away from SAN DIEGO ZOO, SEA WORLD, DOWNTOWN, BEACHES, AIRPORT AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Walking distance to the RESTAURANTS,COFFEE SHOPS and TROLLEY STATION.



Fully Equipped with state of the art industrial kitchen facility, spacious and fully air-conditioned rooms with high speed internet connection.



INCLUDED:



-ENTIRE APARTMENT



- 2bedroom-

Loft -2 QUEEN sized adjustable bed

Bedroom- Bunk bed and twin day bed

*Common area- Daybed with pullout

*all with memory foam



1.5 bathroom

*Free Toiletries



-Central AC/ Heat



-Fast WiFi



- Flat Screen TV w/ NETFLIX



-Washer/dryer



* Free Laundry Soap



-4 seater Dining Table



- Well-equipped Kitchen



Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove, Oven, Coffee Maker, Toaster,Cooking Pans/Pots, Silverwares,Plates,Mugs,Plates,Salt and Pepper, Coffee,Sugar



- Pillows, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board



-Closet



AMENITIES:



-Fitness center



-Rooftop Clubroom



-Rooftop Spa



-Sun Deck



-Elevators



-TV Lounge



-Trolley Stop Nearby



- Free On-site Parking



-Pet friendly