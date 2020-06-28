12824 Amaranth Street

Amenities
Nice 3B/2BA House w/ A/C & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Well maintained 3B/2BA house available for lease in Rancho Penasquitos. This house features approximately 1,316 SF of living space on one floor. This house boasts carpet, and tile throughout! Central A/C! Attached 2 car garage w/ washer/dryer. Spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace and access to backyard. Spacious master bedroom also has access to backyard and features walk in closet & attached bathroom w/ newly refinished vanity. Light & bright remaining bedrooms share second full bathroom also featuring refinished vanity. Spacious yard w/ covered patio!
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2570
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: PQ
- FLOORING: carpet and tile throughout
- PARKING: Attached Garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1986
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $40/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only (not operational). New shower door will be installed in the guest bathroom. This may occur slightly after move in depending on when parts are delivered :)
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4286972)