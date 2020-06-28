All apartments in San Diego
12824 Amaranth Street

12824 Amaranth Street · No Longer Available
Location

12824 Amaranth Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3B/2BA House w/ A/C & Attached Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Well maintained 3B/2BA house available for lease in Rancho Penasquitos. This house features approximately 1,316 SF of living space on one floor. This house boasts carpet, and tile throughout! Central A/C! Attached 2 car garage w/ washer/dryer. Spacious living room w/ cozy fireplace and access to backyard. Spacious master bedroom also has access to backyard and features walk in closet & attached bathroom w/ newly refinished vanity. Light & bright remaining bedrooms share second full bathroom also featuring refinished vanity. Spacious yard w/ covered patio!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2570
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: PQ
- FLOORING: carpet and tile throughout
- PARKING: Attached Garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1986

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $40/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only (not operational). New shower door will be installed in the guest bathroom. This may occur slightly after move in depending on when parts are delivered :)
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4286972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12824 Amaranth Street have any available units?
12824 Amaranth Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12824 Amaranth Street have?
Some of 12824 Amaranth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12824 Amaranth Street currently offering any rent specials?
12824 Amaranth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12824 Amaranth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12824 Amaranth Street is pet friendly.
Does 12824 Amaranth Street offer parking?
Yes, 12824 Amaranth Street offers parking.
Does 12824 Amaranth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12824 Amaranth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12824 Amaranth Street have a pool?
No, 12824 Amaranth Street does not have a pool.
Does 12824 Amaranth Street have accessible units?
No, 12824 Amaranth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12824 Amaranth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12824 Amaranth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
